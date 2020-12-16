Boutique Air Offering Daily Flights From Pensacola To North Alabama

December 16, 2020

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for Boutique Air, the seventh airline at the Pensacola International Airport.

Boutique Air offers two daily flights between Pensacola (PNS) And Muscle Shoals (MSL) in north Alabama. The first flight lands in Pensacola at 10:42 a.m. and departs for Muscle Shoals at 11:12 a.m. The second flight lands in Pensacola at 4:48 p.m. and takes off at 5:18 p.m. returning to Northwest Alabama Regional Airport. The flight time between PNS and MSL is an hour and 20 minutes.

Boutique Air lauds a private flight for the cost of commercial and will operate a Pilatus PC-12 which seats up to 10 passengers. Boutique partners with United Airlines, which enables travelers to book and connect through the global United network. Passengers on Boutique Air flights can earn and redeem miles for flights through United’s frequent flyer program.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 