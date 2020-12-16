Boil Water Notice Issued After Old Chemstrand Road Water Main Break

December 16, 2020

A boil water notice has been issued following a water main break on Old Chemstrand Road.

Gonzalez Utilities Association has issued the boil water notice for customers in the following areas;

  • 2nd Avenue
  • 3rd Avenue
  • 4th Avenue
  • 5th Avenue
  • 6th Avenue
  • 7th Avenue
  • 1415 to 1693 Old Chemstrand Road

Residents are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes.

For questions or concerns, call Gonzalez Utilities at (850) 968-5434 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

