Bloody Woman Screaming In Local Street Leads To Human Trafficking Arrest

December 16, 2020

A bloody woman screaming on a Flomaton street led to a human trafficking arrest last month, the Flomaton Police Department said on Monday.

Flomaton Police responded after receiving a call that the woman was standing in Dr. Van Avenue on November 1.  Officers arrived on scene to find the female has already been picked up by a man driving a white car.

During their investigation, Flomaton Police were able to identify the vehicle and its owner. Alabama State Troopers located the vehicle on I-65 near Montgomery. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers identified the driver as LaShawn Maurice Owens and charged him with human trafficking. Troopers said Owens trafficked the victim between Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

