Ascension Sacred Heart Opens New ER On Nine Mile Road

December 16, 2020

Ascension Sacred Heart’s new emergency center  opened Tuesday on Nine Mile Road.

The freestanding ER includes 13 treatment rooms and two trauma rooms staffed by emergency medicine physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists. The center also will include a lab, CT scanner and x-ray imaging.

“Our new Emergency Center will be open 24 hours a day and will include separate areas for treatment of children and adults,” said Dawn Rudolph, president of Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.  “This is part of our ongoing efforts to extend our outpatient services into the community and provide high-quality care at a time and place convenient to patients.”

For more photos, click here.

The new ER, located at 1501 West Nine Mile Road by Stefani Road, will create approximately 50 new jobs. The freestanding center that will be supported by the Level II Trauma Center located at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Pediatric emergency services at the new facility will be supported by the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart.

“We are excited to bring specialized pediatric emergency care closer to the communities we serve,” said Will Condon, presidents of the Studer Family Children’s Hospital. “The new ER is an extension of our pediatric emergency department on the main campus of our Children’s Hospital and our pediatric subspecialists stand ready to assist with any condition that may walk into our new ER on 9 Mile Road.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

