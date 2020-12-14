Apartment Fire Damages Two Units

December 14, 2020

An apartment fire in Escambia County Sunday left two families without a home.

The fire was reported about 1:55 p.m. at the Dogwood Place Apartments in the 1700 block of Dogwood Place, not far from the New Warrington Spur and Mobile Highway. Two units were damaged in the fire that is now under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The two apartments did not have smoke detectors, according to officials. Escambia County Residents can get a free smoke detector installed by calling (850) 595-HERO.

The fire is represented by the third and fourth red bulbs in Escambia County’s Keep the Wreath Green fire safety campaign.

Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage in Escambia County, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes.

