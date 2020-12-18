All-Star High School Football Game Is Tonight (With Rosters)

The annual Pensacola Sports Association All-Star Football Game is tonight at Washington High School in Pensacola.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.. Admission is $10 at the gate, $5 for ages 18 and under, and free for those age four and under.

The best seniors from Escambia County will play as the West team, while the top seniors from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties are the East team.

Players are listed below as jersey number, school, player, name.

West All Star Roster

West Head Coach: Tommy Joe Whiddon, Washington

1 – Escambia, Rennie Prim

2 – Escambia, Hershell Jefferson

3 – Washington, Greg Bullard

4 – Escambia, Tai’shaun Key

5 – Pensacola, Tarquise Duncan

6 – Northview, Logan Bryan

7 – Washington, Payton Daniels

8 – Pensacola, Tywann Thomas

9 – Pensacola, Michael McCorvey

10 – Tate, Jacori Simpkins

11 – Washington, Eldrick Robinson II

12 – Washington, Erick Smith Jr

19 – Washington, Tabian Dale

21 – Tate, Jaylen Cook

22 – Washington, DeAndrea Smiley

23 – Washington, San’Tonio Coleman

30 – Pensacola Catholic, Jaivian Smith

33 – Pine Forest, Devon Henton

34 – Pine Fores, Keishawn Qualls

41 – Northview, Trevor Scott

42 – Pensacola Catholic, Damarius McGhee

44 – Pine Forest, Douglas Benjamin

45 – West Florida, Issac Walton

48 – Washington, Ja’darius Wright

51 – Pine Forest, Keyshawn Brown

52 – Pine Forest, Antonio Summerlin

53 – Escambia, Tabari Taylor

55 – Washington, Tyler Brown

60 – Washington, Derius Franklin

61 – Washington, Keshawn Crenshaw

62 – Escambia, Brennan Smith

63 – Escambia, Daniel McCreary

64 – Escambia, Samari Allen

65 – Pine Forest, Willie Durant

70 – Northview, Johnny Windham

90 – Pine Forest, Dedric Burrows

91 – West Florida, – Ryan Worley

92 – Escambia, Jayden Payne

93 – Escambia, Trent Farmer

94 – West Florida, Jaheim Simmons

97 – Tate, Devin Bryant

98 – West Florida, Ken’Derick Terrell

99 – Escambia, Ethan Yuska

East All-Stars

Head Coach: Kent Smith, Pace

2 – Choctawhatchee, Kybert McGlothin

5 – Jay, Kaden Roberson

6 – Milton, Lamonte Cunningham

7 – Milton, Kemontre Current

8 – Milton, Casey Padgett

9 – Fort Walton Beach, Walker Robinson

10 – Gulf Breeze, Dixon Peek

11 – Gulf Breeze, Seth Massie

12 – Milton, Tyler Buchanan

13 – Milton, Chase Morgan

14 – Navarre, Zach Marquis

15 – Navarre, Jaden Rivera

19 – Navarre, Jaden Jones

21 – Milton, Kam Hall

22 – Niceville, Trey Wainwright

23 – Fort Walton Beach, Brady Bachmann

34 – Pace, Eddie Craig

35 – Milton, Marquis Robinson

42 – Pace, Tyler Strain

44 – Rocky Bayou Christian, Johnny Linn

45 – Rocky Bayou Christian, Calvin Wells

48 – Pace, Cody Lemke

50 – Fort Walton Beach, Jaylen Jarrett

51 – Gulf Breeze, Cole Hartley

52 – Jay, Bray Watson

53 – Milton, Jaden Scott

54 – Navarre, Grady Kelly

56 – Pace, Austin Simmons

60 – Choctawhatchee, Jace Odom

61 – Fort Walton Beach, Ian Bilger

72 – Gulf Breeze, Jacob Moody

73 – Crestview, Ricardo Webster

90 – Milton, Malcolm Randolf

91 – Navarre, Elijah Melendez

92 – Pace, Brandon Miller

93 – Pace, Connor Smith

99 – Jay,- Tylen Sorrells

Pictured top: Northview High School’s All Star players: ogan Bryan, Johnny Windham, and Trevor Scott. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.