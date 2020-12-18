All-Star High School Football Game Is Tonight (With Rosters)
December 18, 2020
The annual Pensacola Sports Association All-Star Football Game is tonight at Washington High School in Pensacola.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.. Admission is $10 at the gate, $5 for ages 18 and under, and free for those age four and under.
The best seniors from Escambia County will play as the West team, while the top seniors from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties are the East team.
Players are listed below as jersey number, school, player, name.
West All Star Roster
West Head Coach: Tommy Joe Whiddon, Washington
1 – Escambia, Rennie Prim
2 – Escambia, Hershell Jefferson
3 – Washington, Greg Bullard
4 – Escambia, Tai’shaun Key
5 – Pensacola, Tarquise Duncan
6 – Northview, Logan Bryan
7 – Washington, Payton Daniels
8 – Pensacola, Tywann Thomas
9 – Pensacola, Michael McCorvey
10 – Tate, Jacori Simpkins
11 – Washington, Eldrick Robinson II
12 – Washington, Erick Smith Jr
19 – Washington, Tabian Dale
21 – Tate, Jaylen Cook
22 – Washington, DeAndrea Smiley
23 – Washington, San’Tonio Coleman
30 – Pensacola Catholic, Jaivian Smith
33 – Pine Forest, Devon Henton
34 – Pine Fores, Keishawn Qualls
41 – Northview, Trevor Scott
42 – Pensacola Catholic, Damarius McGhee
44 – Pine Forest, Douglas Benjamin
45 – West Florida, Issac Walton
48 – Washington, Ja’darius Wright
51 – Pine Forest, Keyshawn Brown
52 – Pine Forest, Antonio Summerlin
53 – Escambia, Tabari Taylor
55 – Washington, Tyler Brown
60 – Washington, Derius Franklin
61 – Washington, Keshawn Crenshaw
62 – Escambia, Brennan Smith
63 – Escambia, Daniel McCreary
64 – Escambia, Samari Allen
65 – Pine Forest, Willie Durant
70 – Northview, Johnny Windham
90 – Pine Forest, Dedric Burrows
91 – West Florida, – Ryan Worley
92 – Escambia, Jayden Payne
93 – Escambia, Trent Farmer
94 – West Florida, Jaheim Simmons
97 – Tate, Devin Bryant
98 – West Florida, Ken’Derick Terrell
99 – Escambia, Ethan Yuska
East All-Stars
Head Coach: Kent Smith, Pace
2 – Choctawhatchee, Kybert McGlothin
5 – Jay, Kaden Roberson
6 – Milton, Lamonte Cunningham
7 – Milton, Kemontre Current
8 – Milton, Casey Padgett
9 – Fort Walton Beach, Walker Robinson
10 – Gulf Breeze, Dixon Peek
11 – Gulf Breeze, Seth Massie
12 – Milton, Tyler Buchanan
13 – Milton, Chase Morgan
14 – Navarre, Zach Marquis
15 – Navarre, Jaden Rivera
19 – Navarre, Jaden Jones
21 – Milton, Kam Hall
22 – Niceville, Trey Wainwright
23 – Fort Walton Beach, Brady Bachmann
34 – Pace, Eddie Craig
35 – Milton, Marquis Robinson
42 – Pace, Tyler Strain
44 – Rocky Bayou Christian, Johnny Linn
45 – Rocky Bayou Christian, Calvin Wells
48 – Pace, Cody Lemke
50 – Fort Walton Beach, Jaylen Jarrett
51 – Gulf Breeze, Cole Hartley
52 – Jay, Bray Watson
53 – Milton, Jaden Scott
54 – Navarre, Grady Kelly
56 – Pace, Austin Simmons
60 – Choctawhatchee, Jace Odom
61 – Fort Walton Beach, Ian Bilger
72 – Gulf Breeze, Jacob Moody
73 – Crestview, Ricardo Webster
90 – Milton, Malcolm Randolf
91 – Navarre, Elijah Melendez
92 – Pace, Brandon Miller
93 – Pace, Connor Smith
99 – Jay,- Tylen Sorrells
Pictured top: Northview High School’s All Star players: ogan Bryan, Johnny Windham, and Trevor Scott. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
