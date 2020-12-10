Semi Reportedly Crashes Into Vehicles At Highway 29, Highway 97 In Molino

December 10, 2020

There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 29 at Highway 97 in Molino.

Witnesses said a semi-truck collided with two vehicles that were stopped at the traffic light.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded. The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Comments

7 Responses to “Semi Reportedly Crashes Into Vehicles At Highway 29, Highway 97 In Molino”

  1. Gator on December 10th, 2020 5:11 pm

    Most 18 wheelers speed like crazy and get right on your bumper. We need law enforcement on 97 and 29.

  2. Angie on December 10th, 2020 5:02 pm

    It’s not the light that is the problem. It’s people that do not pay attention to the road and what’s going on around them.

  3. Julia Pearsall on December 10th, 2020 5:01 pm

    The red light can’t “cause” problems. Careless reckless drivers cause problems and crashes. And these are crashes not “accidents”. Pay attention when you’re driving, please.

  4. D on December 10th, 2020 4:27 pm

    This was caused by a combo of fog and the light not working properly (file a law suit)…I came through minutes before and the fog was so thick you couldn’t see three feet in front of you. This wouldn’t be an issue if the light was cycling right but it never gave a turn signal making your only option to dart across blindly on a green light, I waited through 2 cycles and decided to circle around because I knew someone was gonna get creamed. After dropping my son at school I came back and seen the wreck.

  5. Dee on December 10th, 2020 3:49 pm

    If only there were a red light at that intersection, there wouldn’t be any more wrecks! Oh wait….

  6. Kevin Enfinger on December 10th, 2020 3:30 pm

    I live just down from this. Semi trucks blow through molino 80 plus mph sometimes if they arent governed trucks. Coming home from work when I slow down for the 55mph by Jimmys, semis pass me full interstate speeds and passenger cars pass doing 90 plus mph. People need to realize there homes businesses familes kids and farm equipment around here. Slow down. Id surely hate to have to come up on someone thats ran into the back of a 66 thousand pound cotton picker and messed themselves up. ITs only 55mph for a few miles. Just do the speed limit and pay attention. Thats all. Thats all it takes to make the roads safer. Be Alert

  7. just sayin on December 10th, 2020 2:29 pm

    This red light is causing more problems than before it existed. Now stopped cars are being rear ended.





