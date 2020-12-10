Semi Reportedly Crashes Into Vehicles At Highway 29, Highway 97 In Molino

There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 29 at Highway 97 in Molino.

Witnesses said a semi-truck collided with two vehicles that were stopped at the traffic light.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded. The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.