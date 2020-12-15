A Tale Of Two Lost R̶e̶i̶n̶d̶e̶e̶r Donkeys From Bratt On The Auction Block At Christmastime

Two little donkeys were found by North Highway 99 in a lot.

Like every person down in North Escambia, they liked Christmas a lot.

They loved Christmas. Every bit of the season.

But somehow they were lost, and no one knew the reason.

In November, they were found not far from the Bratt caution light.

They had tried to find their way home, but was it left or was it right?

Someone saw them on the road and made that 911 call.

And they were picked up by the sheriff’s office before nightfall.

The Escambia Sheriff’s Office searched for clues,

and the donkeys were on NorthEscambia.com, with lots of views.

But no one called to claim them and get them out of town.

Christmas was coming, and hope for Christmas was looking down.

They knew Sheriff Morgan would soon hold a Molino auction sale.

Not the best way to find a home, but they’d soon be out of donkey jail.

They tried to make a jailbreak, impersonating Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

They failed, badly failed. And the sheriff’s auction was set for the Thursday near.

I’ll be home for Christmas, one was caught humming,

I’ll have a a family, another sang, Christmas is coming!

If you’d like to give the donkey duo a Christmas home,

The auction is at 10 am Thursday, set a reminder on your phone.

The sheriff’s sale is at the Molino Sheriff’s Office parking lot,

You’ll need cash to buy them, sold on the spot.

The little donkeys from Bratt will have a home with Christmas cheer,

And happiness for all North Escambia folks far and near.

And when the donkeys have a home, all the North Escambia Whos down in Wooville

will be happy from Bratt, Molino, Walnut Hill, Cantonment and to Byrneville.

Poem by NorthEscambia.com with our apologies to Dr. Seuss. Reindeer donkey Photoshop photo alteration by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.