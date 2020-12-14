80% Of Escambia County Remote Learners Failing To Make Adequate Progress, Should Return To Campus

A majority of Escambia County School District students enrolled in online learning are failing to make adequate progress, and the district is reaching out to inform parents that the students should return to traditional on-campus school.

Of the 9,475 students enrolled in remote learning in Escambia County, 7,541 (80%) are not making adequate academic progress, according to the school district.

Parents and guardians of those students are receiving letters and automated phone calls. Each letter will explain the principal’s concerns regarding the student’s lack of academic progress. Criteria utilized to determine “not making adequate academic progress” includes grades, assessments, attendance, and for high school students, GPA and graduation requirements.

Parents who choose not to return their students to face-to-face learning are required to sign and return the letter to the school district. In signing the letter, parents also agree to participate in a required Child Study Team meeting to discuss the academic risks associated with remaining in a remote learning model, as well as appropriate interventions available to help students.

“Most educators agree that face-to-face instruction is the best instructional model. We want to be sure every student has the best chance for success this year,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Steve Marcanio said.

Data from the Escambia County School District shows 82% of elementary, 89% of middle, and 70% of high school remote learners are failing to make adequate progress.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued as executive order requiring school districts to communicate with the parents or guardians of any student failing to make adequate academic progress as defined by the state.