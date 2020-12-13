Roadblocks Shut Down Pensacola Traffic On Saturday And Sunday
December 13, 2020
Roadblocks shut down I-10, I-110 and tied up traffic in the surrounding areas Saturday and Sunday
The roadblocks were so Gulf Power Company could pull power lines across the interstate, as seen in the traffic camera photo above.
Comments
12 Responses to “Roadblocks Shut Down Pensacola Traffic On Saturday And Sunday”
In response to this topic, we should look at how many Traffic Employees that are saved from working at night hours under the cover of darkness. Changing their sleep habit. Those families that won’t lose a love one.
If you look at the construction / traffic worker auto incidents we can take this traffic jam as a sacrifice for livea. California lose love ones because people are inpatient and entitled in their personality.
If you hit a sinkhole will you then wanted to know it was fixed asap…before your rush to work ? Or from Mall… check your local am channels for traffic Updates…. get in touch with your local community.. Ber they knew.
I feel so sorry to read these comments.
Man, every me, me, me complaint. There were people out there working and with quite a few drivers that disregard things like speed limits, road crews and the need to tailgate, text, talk on their cell so just be glad someone is doing the job to keep our power lines updated. If not the whine when your power is off will be the next complaint.
They did not notify of closure, The signs say expect delays with the date and time. said nothing about closing it down. That would have been some good information to have.
Let these men work the job now. Your one day sacrifice is better than 24/7 traffic in Los Angeles 365 days a year.
My Husband had to attend a required medical credits seminar Sat and Sun. We live at The Moors and 1/4 of a mile from I10. what a stupid thing for officials to do during the day. Why not pick after 7pm? For us who live by Garcon, this is just another NIGHTMARE!!! Not only does he sit in traffic 45 mins coming home from Mall area 5 days a week, but now gets this over the weekend. Poor planning.
Basically, no time is a convenient time but this needed to be done. Truckers drive at all hours, every day. I’m thankful they gave a heads up on it so locals can find other ways around but I feel bad for those who unkowingly are getting stuck in the stopping.
Why not do this at night? Huge lights can be brought on to make it like daylight where they are working. This community has suffered enough with the 3 mile bridge being out.
They have notified people through multiple news outlets.
They are doing it on a weekend and its only one weekend.
They are doing it during the tourism off-season.
I am doubtful work of this nature can be done at night.
I am not sure there is more they could of done.
As John Lydgate said, “You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time”.
Of course he left out, “Some people you can never please”.
Night time would be the worse time. Thanks for the thumbs up, now I can plan on a different route when I have to go somewhere.
Thanks because I work with the debris crew and it’s not easy with the interstate closed to get around. But I understand that the power lines need to be fixed also.
Sadly a needed inconvenience. At least they warned everyone ahead of time.
Of course why do it during a week night? Or during a work day?? BECAUSE IT MAKES SENSE!!!