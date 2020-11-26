This Prison Inmate Asked For The Death Penalty After Murdering His Cellmate. The Judge Obliged.

An inmate at Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa County has been sentenced to death for murdering his cellmate.

Thomas Fletcher killed his cellmate, 33-year old Kenneth Jeff Davis, on September 22, 2018, by choking him from behind while inside their prison cell.

“He confessed to the crime and admitted that he committed the murder in order to be sentenced to the death penalty,” State Attorney Bill Eddins said. “Fletcher pled guilty to the murder but could not waive

an evidentiary hearing on whether the death penalty should be imposed.”

Judge Scott Duncan imposed the death penalty this week.

Fletcher was sentenced to life in 1995 for a murder in Broward County.