Tate’s Abbie Burks Signs With Florida Gulf Coast Community College

November 11, 2020

Tate High School’s Abbie Burks has signed a letter of intent to play softball with Florida Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City. Pictured below (front row) are Abbie Burks with her parents Mark and Donna Burks and her sisters Carla and Samantha; (back row) coaching staff Brittany Dunson, Eric Showalter, Joanne Wiggins and Tate heach coach Melinda Wyatt. Pictured left: Burks and Scott Thomas of Florida Gulf Coast. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

