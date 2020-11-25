Tate Softball’s Courtney Lundquist And Sophia Jones Commit To Northwest Florida State College

November 25, 2020

Tate High School Softball’s Courtney Lundquist and Sophia Jones have verbally committed to Northwest Florida State College.

“I am beyond blessed to receive this opportunity and I want to thank every coach, friend, and family member that has helped me reach this point in my life,” Lundquist posted in her announcement.

“I want to thank every coach, family member, and friend/teammate that have been here with me through my softball journey. I absolutely cannot wait to see what these years hold,” Jones posted.

Comments

One Response to “Tate Softball’s Courtney Lundquist And Sophia Jones Commit To Northwest Florida State College”

  1. Shay Lo on November 25th, 2020 10:24 am

    Congratulations!!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 