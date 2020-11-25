Tate Softball’s Courtney Lundquist And Sophia Jones Commit To Northwest Florida State College

Tate High School Softball’s Courtney Lundquist and Sophia Jones have verbally committed to Northwest Florida State College.

“I am beyond blessed to receive this opportunity and I want to thank every coach, friend, and family member that has helped me reach this point in my life,” Lundquist posted in her announcement.

“I want to thank every coach, family member, and friend/teammate that have been here with me through my softball journey. I absolutely cannot wait to see what these years hold,” Jones posted.