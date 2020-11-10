Receive Rental Assistance From FEMA? You May Be Eligible For Continued Help

FEMA may provide financial assistance to residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties who need temporary housing because they are displaced from their primary residence as a result of Hurricane Sally.

If you received an initial grant of rental assistance from FEMA and cannot return to your primary residence, you may submit an application for Continued Rental Assistance to FEMA. This application is mailed to households after they receive their initial rental assistance grant. If you did not receive the application, you may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is important that FEMA have your current contact information.

The application must be accompanied by these supporting documents:

Pre-disaster and current household income status

Copies of pre-disaster lease, utility bills, renter’s insurance

Copy of current lease or rental agreement signed by you and the landlord

Rental receipts, canceled checks or money orders showing the rental assistance was used to pay for housing expenses.

You can submit these documents by creating an account at DisasterAssistance.gov, by uploading via the FEMA App for smartphones or by visiting a FEMA mobile registration center in your area.

Renters must call the FEMA Helpline to determine eligibility.

As of November 8, 2020, nearly 3,700 households have received rental assistance as a result of Hurricane Sally.