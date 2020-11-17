Project Fusion Cancels Purchase Contract With Century, Ending Plan For 80 Jobs And A $15.3 Million Investment

The plans are dead for a new industry called Project Fusion, new jobs and new investment in Century.

The principals of Project Fusion on Monday canceled their contract with Century to purchase the former Helicopter Technology building and about 40 acres in the Century Industrial Park, ending the promise of 80 new jobs and a $15.3 million capital investment during the first five years. The contract had not yet closed.

“Project Fusion has spent an inordinate amount of time imparting what is necessary for a successful symbiotic relationship– one that points toward the essence of job creation. However, there has been a sea of misinformation leading to a great dilution of the essential. Again, the essential being the creation of jobs for the Town of Century,” Debbie Aglin of the real estate firm Beck Partners and project investor Lincoln Roland wrote in a letter to Mayor Henry Hawkins. ” Project Fusion would rather not be part of any negative rhetoric, and wishes the council members, governing body, and the people of Century the utmost best.”

Hawkins told the Century Town Council Monday night that Project Fusion principals had obtained a copy of an email from town attorney Matt Dannheisser in which the attorney offered legal advice about contract changes proposed by Project Fusion. The email was included as part of the council’s “agenda packet” distributed prior to Monday night’s meeting.

“They decided they were being kicked to the curb, so they pulled the plug,” Hawkins said.

Council member Louis Gomez, Jr. questioned what exactly had gone wrong, alleging that the agreement with Fusion had been purposefully delayed by the town.

“Why is Matt (town attorney Matt Dannheisser) making comments on behalf of the council?” Gomez asked. “We had the votes.”

“I want everybody to know that I have been in contact with Beck Partners also, and FloridaWest, about this project,” Gomez told the council. “Ever since the first day we voted to let these people come in an bring jobs and opportunity to the town of Century, it’s been stymied, sandbagged and stalled on purpose. All the way down to November the first or the second the meeting was cancelled on purpose because we didn’t even have an agenda packet in our agenda packet.”

The town council had planned to move their November 2 meeting to a local community center because voting equipment was being stored in their chambers for the November 3 election. The meeting was canceled after town staff failed to provide the proper public notice of a location change.

Gomez stated he still does not know why there is a need for the industrial park property to not be occupied by “outsiders at the cost of the citizens of the town of Century”. He said the project was stalled for 28 days after the council voted to approve it before anything was done by the town.

“All I see in this letter here is a good business person that don’t want to get their name drug through the mud from some bad publicity of the things I’ve been harping about for the past three years ago about the coverage the Town of Century gets,” Gomez said. “So whoever is responsible, I want them to be exposed because this is bigger than the town council, the mayor or whoever the others are on this line.”

“That building has been vacant for about 15 years. No jobs. No opportunities for this little dead town that we trying to revive,” he said.\

“Something has to change in the town of Century, and I don’t care who’s exposed, but this was done on purpose….Century is never going to grow; Century is never going to prosper. Century is always going to be the laughing stock of the county until we find out what’s the problem with the leaders of this town,” Gomez continued.

“If someone (inaudible on recording) goes to jail, I don’t care who it is, if that property has been mortgaged or bonded out or something, for some reason they tried to pass it off to West Florida Gin…to keep it from being exposed, but it’s going to be exposed….and I’m not going to jail for nobody,” the councilman said.

“Are you suggesting that the property has been mortgaged”, asked council President Ann Brooks, who voted against selling to Project Fusion.”That was my opinion that it was not a good deal, but I did not do anything to interfere.”

“If the truth hurts, change the truth,” Gomez responded.

“There’s been some shady stuff that’s been going on,” council member James Smith responded. “I can’t pinpoint what it is, but something just isn’t right about this whole thing. Once again, someone comes in and want to bring businesses in here, and the Town of Century leaders are trying to stop that from happening. And that’s a problem.”

Gomez then stated that he spoke Monday to Kipp Aglin, a principal in Project Fusion, who stated that attorney Dannheisser was against the project from the beginning.

“They just could not stand it anymore, and they decided that their name and their business will be damaged if they continue to try to make a deal in the town of Century. And I want that on the record,” Gomez said.

Project Fusion was described as an “agricultural related manufacturing operation”.

“The products that are to be manufactured, it was explained to me, that the products are intended to be environmental alternatives to certain types of plastic products using an agricultural product,” Dannheisser said by phone during an August meeting.

Project Fusion offered $760,000 for the industrial building and the lot upon which it sits, plus several other lots in the industrial park for a total of about 40 acres. The town would have owner financed $680,000 of the purchase price.

Moments before approving a deal with Project Fusion in early September, the town council rejected a $700,000 cash offer from West Florida Gin for the building and about fives acres.

