Pensacola Declares State Of Emergency Due To COVID-19 Spike

November 10, 2020

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson has declared a state of emergency in the city due to the an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

He issued the state of emergency as the number of individuals hospitalized in Escambia County due to COVID-19 increased to 78, up from 61 on Monday.

In addition, data from the Florida Department of Health indicates that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Escambia County has spiked with 90 positive cases reported on Nov. 8, an average of 84 new cases each day for the seven-day period leading up to and including Nov. 8, and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.3% for the week ending Nov. 6, versus 5.1% and 4.4% for the two previous weeks. This data indicates greater local community spread and transmission of the disease, according to the city.

Pensacola’s mask order remains in effect, requiring masks for employees and patrons inside businesses with the city limits.

