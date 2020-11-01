Over Half Of Escambia County Voters Have Already Voted; Early Voting Ends With Nearly 70K Ballots Cast

Over half of the registered voters in Escambia County have already cast ballots in the general election.

Early voting came to a close Saturday with 69,834 votes cast, and 57,881 vote by mail ballots cast. That a total of 127,775 ballots cast for a voter turnout of slightly over 55% by Saturday.

The busiest early voting location was the Genealogy Branch Library on 9th Avenue with over 13,000 voters, and the slowest was the newest location, the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century with 800 voters.

There were 10 early voting locations in Escambia County. The total number of ballots cast at each is listed below.

Billy G. Ward Courthouse – 800

Molino Community Center – 4,996

Escambia County Extension – 11,961

Mobile Hwy/Pine Forest Rd Early Voting Center – 9,645

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts – 5,127

Genealogy Branch Library – 13,165

Main Library -7,120

Supervisor of Elections Office – 3,957

Brownsville Community Center – 3,463

Southwest Branch Library – 9,660

Of the early votes cast in Escambia County, 47.63% of voters were Republicans, 35.45 were Democrats and 15.41% had no party affiliations.

Vote by mail ballots must be received in the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Tuesday and may not be returned to a polling location on election day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pictured: Escambia County newest early voting location, the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.