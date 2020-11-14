Northview Gets Exciting 32-12 Playoff Win Over Chipley (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs beat the Chipley Tigers 32-12 Friday night in the 1A regional quarterfinals.

Just two weeks ago, Northview handily beat Chipley 45-13.

After scoreless first quarter Friday night at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt, sophomore Kaden Odom scrambled on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown to put the Chiefs on the scoreboard first at 7-0 with 9:55 remaining in the second.

After a Chipley score, senior standout Jayden Jackson stepped in as QB and scored from 67-yards out to put Northview back on top 13-6.

With 1:07 to go in the half, the Chiefs snapped to Jackson again, and he was in from six yards out to make it 19-6. Jackson added another touchdown with 6:12 to go in the third, 26-6.

First year Northview High School head coach Wes Summerford stepped up to his team after the game and opened with “I’m excited”.

“I’m excited about the way they responded in the second half, you know had a little slower start which was kind of unusual as a late, but I loved the way they responded,” Summerford told NorthEscambia.com after the win. “I’m excited for these guys. I preached all week about the playoffs. I said you stick together, and you play together anything can happen.”

The Chiefs (7-1) will host the Vernon Yellowjackets (5-1) next Friday night at 7:30 in the regional semifinals. Summerford said he believes his team is ready, with just a little fine tuning needed to prepare.

“I think that we have a good defensive game and our offense has been rolling is it,” Summerford said. “We are just gonna touch up on the little things. We are always going to do what we do, but we’re gonna touch up on the fundamentals.”

The Northview Chiefs are in a unique position if they roll on with the wins. They will play the next three playoff games at home before the state championship game on December 12 in Tallahassee.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.







