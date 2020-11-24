Malfunctioning Traffic Light Leads To Overturned Log Truck Wreck In Molino

November 24, 2020

Drivers stopped at a malfunctioning traffic signal at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino led to an injury crash with an overturned log truck Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 67-year old Baker man was traveling south on Highway 29 approaching the Highway 97 intersection. The traffic light ahead of the trucker was blinking yellow and multiple cars had stopped for the blinking yellow light.

The driver of the log truck swerved into the right turn lane to avoid a collision with the stopped vehicles. The log truck overturned and struck the rear of a passenger car.

The truck driver was seriously injured, while the occupants of the car suffered minor injuries. All were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS following the 7 a.m. crash.

Southbound Highway 29 remained closed for hours to clean up the wreckage and logs. Traffic was detoured onto Highway 97.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

7 Responses to “Malfunctioning Traffic Light Leads To Overturned Log Truck Wreck In Molino”

  1. Use of the light on November 24th, 2020 3:02 pm

    This is the rule of the flashing light.

    Flashing Yellow–A flashing yellow traffic signal light warns you to “PROCEED WITH CAUTION.” Slow down and be alert before entering the intersection. Yield to any pedestrians, bicyclists, or vehicles in the intersection. You do not need to stop for a flashing yellow traffic signal light.

    Only down here have I seen it be a four way stop which is incorrect.

    Please drive proper.

  2. Praying on November 24th, 2020 10:43 am

    Everyone talking about the road and not worried about actual people in the wreck. If you live down here (20+ years here myself) you know for a fact that that area is ALWAYS dangerous. Prayers they all recover quickly.

  3. Physics on November 24th, 2020 10:01 am

    Anyone surprised? You shouldn’t be. Disappointing that there were injuries.

  4. Just Me on November 24th, 2020 9:56 am

    The traffic light was flashing yellow on Hwy 29 this morning as I was headed to work around 4:50.

  5. William Reynolds on November 24th, 2020 9:22 am

    >>Can traffic eastbound on 97 detour through Tom Thumb lot into Southbound 29?

    No. See photos.

  6. Connie Brookhart on November 24th, 2020 9:19 am

    Not surprised another accident on 29, the flashing yellow/red light seems to confuse people. I am not sure why but last night as well as this morning people were creating a four way stop rather than observe the yellow flashing light for 29 and the red flashing light on side roads. This intersection is a problem anyway let alone with the confusion of the blinking lights. People need to follow the procedures for yellow lights (yield not stop).

  7. Ronda on November 24th, 2020 8:56 am

    Can traffic eastbound on 97 detour through Tom Thumb lot into Southbound 29?





