Malfunctioning Traffic Light Leads To Overturned Log Truck Wreck In Molino

Drivers stopped at a malfunctioning traffic signal at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino led to an injury crash with an overturned log truck Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 67-year old Baker man was traveling south on Highway 29 approaching the Highway 97 intersection. The traffic light ahead of the trucker was blinking yellow and multiple cars had stopped for the blinking yellow light.

The driver of the log truck swerved into the right turn lane to avoid a collision with the stopped vehicles. The log truck overturned and struck the rear of a passenger car.

The truck driver was seriously injured, while the occupants of the car suffered minor injuries. All were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS following the 7 a.m. crash.

Southbound Highway 29 remained closed for hours to clean up the wreckage and logs. Traffic was detoured onto Highway 97.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.