In His Own Words: Escambia School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas On Retirement

by Malcolm Thomas, Escambia School District Superintendent

This will be the last opportunity to write to you as the Escambia County School Superintendent. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving as the Superintendent of Schools for the past 12 years.

In 2008 when I contemplated becoming the Escambia Superintendent of Schools, I knew I was facing a huge elephant, but I also realized that there is only one way to eat an elephant – one bite at a time. Transforming education is a huge undertaking, which requires systemic and methodical progress. Such transformation takes time, and does not occur in an instant.

Now, as I approach my final workday before retirement, the landscape is markedly improved in so many areas: student achievement, technological resources, facility improvements, and graduation rates – just to name a few.

Because of the support of so many, our district is in a much better position than when we began this journey twelve years ago. It has been the collaborative efforts of both district and community stakeholders, embracing the vision and assisting the push for progress, that has made the difference.

Together, our district has made incredible achievements in the pursuit of student excellence. The dedication and professionalism of district employees humbles me. It has been my honor to serve alongside so many consummate professionals. This district is blessed with many wonderful, dedicated, and talented people who put the best interest of students first.

The shared vision of creating a district where parents want to send their children, where students want to learn, where teachers want to teach and where employees want to work has been integral in moving our district forward. Continued efforts to move forward will mean even more amazing outcomes for our students.

There is much to celebrate. Simply look back to any School Board meeting or review the press releases on the district web site and you will see accomplishments that should make the entire community proud. Students are taking advantage of opportunities to become the best they can be. However, there is much work that remains to be done and new challenges are on the horizon.

As I leave the district, so many of the relationships and experiences will remain in my mind and heart as a new chapter of my life unfolds. The Escambia County Public School District will always have my support, and I look forward to watching the next period of progress.

Our students have brought me great joy and happiness. It is with them in mind that I encourage each of you to join me in supporting the next Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Timothy Smith. He will be assuming the Office of Superintendent while accompanied by a great district team, to begin the next phase of success for our students.

I wish each of you the best in the future.

May God bless you all!

Malcolm Thomas

Superintendent, Escambia School District

Pictured: Malcolm Thomas was selected as Florida’s 2019 Superintendent of the Year by the Florida Association of District School Superintendents. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.