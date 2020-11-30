Freeze Warning For Monday Night, Low In The Lower 20s

There is a freeze warning in effect in effect for the North Escambia area for Monday night, with temperatures below 25 degrees expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible damage to outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.