Final Hurricane Sally Debris Collection Pass Begins On Tuesday

The third and final Hurricane Sally debris collection pass begins Tuesday, with a goal to collect all of the roadside debris in Escambia County by Christmas.

To help expedite the process, separate debris for service. Vegetative debris like tree limbs need to be separate from construction and demolition materials like drywall and carpet. Keep debris away from storm drains, low power lines, other utilities and mailboxes.

Curbside Residential Debris Pickup Instructions Escambia County residents, that can safely do so, are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right of way (the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement). Commercial-generated waste will not be accepted.

Businesses should contact their waste collection service provider or a debris removal contractor. Business and commercial material is not eligible to be removed curbside by Escambia County.

Nonprofits are allowed to place debris on public right of way for pickup. Debris that was generated by Hurricane Sally should be placed and sorted on the area immediately adjoining the road in front of your home.

Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:

Vegetative Debris - whole trees and large limbs should be cut into lengths of four feet or less, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material

Construction and Demolition Debris - damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings and fixtures

Appliances and White Goods - refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters

Electronic Waste - computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.

Household Hazardous Waste - materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.

Only loose debris will be collected; bagged debris should not be placed on the public right of way. Make every attempt to avoid stacking debris below low hanging power or utility lines. Only debris placed on the public right of way will be eligible for collection until further notice.

Do not place debris within four feet of: Mailboxes

Water meters

Fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility