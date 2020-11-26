‘Fill The Mayflower’ Food Drive Will Help Manna Feed 130,000

Tens of thousands of area residents will benefit from the annual Fill the Mayflower food drive, which supports the operations of Manna Food Pantries.

Donations from the two-day event will provide more than 130,000 meals to neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Food collected during Fill the Mayflower will be distributed through Manna’s programs and partners in the two-county area, which have experienced increased need for food assistance this year. In response to the effects of coronavirus and Hurricane Sally, Manna has focused on supporting the needs of at-risk, vulnerable populations served pre-COVID-19, as well as those who suddenly find themselves unemployed or with reduced hours and have unmet needs. As a result, Manna has distributed nearly 600,000 pounds of food this year, including fresh produce, to neighbors in need.

“Over the past year, Manna has provided food to more than 30,000 people – significantly more than the year before,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna. “Fill the Mayflower raised the food and funds we need to help feed the hungry in the coming months. We’re so grateful to the Northwest Florida community for supporting this event and continuing to show an amazing capacity to help those in need.”