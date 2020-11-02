FDOH Reports 62 New COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths In Escambia County

There were 62 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths reported Sunday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 13,704 (+62)

Non-Florida residents: 1,399

Total deaths: 272

Long-term care facility deaths : 126

Current hospitalizations: 48

Number of tests last day: 1,569

Percent positive last day: 9.4%

Percent positive last week: 3.0%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,980 (+42)

Cantonment: 1,002 (+3)

Century: 944

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 159 (+1)

McDavid: 75

Bellview: 19

Walnut Hill: 18

Perdido Key: 10

Gonzalez: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 6,021 (+27)

Non-Florida residents: 68

Total deaths: 88

Long-term care facility deaths: 20

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 365*

Number of tests last day: 326

Percent positive last day: 7.1%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 3,022 (+6)

Gulf Breeze: 882 (+5)

Navarre: 815 (+8)

Pace: 505 (+2)

Jay: 160

Bagdad: 14

Florida cases:

Total cases: 807,412

Florida residents: 796,802

Deaths: 16,789

Hospitalizations: 49,338*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.