Escambia Sheriff’s Deputy And Mechanic Honored For Hurricane Sally Flood Rescues In Bristol Park

Attorney General Ashley Moody has presented Back the Blue Awards to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeremy Small and mechanic Chris Leverett for their efforts in rescuing nearly 120 people from Hurricane Sally flooding in Bristol Park.

Small responded to an emergency call to assist a family that had fled to the roof of their home to avoid the rapidly rising flood waters, and Leverett assisted.

Small and Leverette responded in the Sheriff’s Office high water rescue vehicle. While traveling to the Bristol Park Subdivision, they encountered multiple hazards including partially downed power lines, trees across the roadway, and an occupied vehicle that was stuck in rising water. As they approached the bridge that spans over Eleven Mile Creek, the bridge was not visible due to rising water rapidly flowing over it.

At Bristol Park, Small and Leverette were met with downed trees and a rapidly flowing current that was four-foot-deep and flowing through residences within the neighborhood. Small and Leverette immediately began assisting families from their homes. During these rescues, Leverette lost his footing, and the current caused him to fall backwards, and pulled him under for a few tense seconds. Leverette was ultimately able to make it back to the truck.

Small and Leverette located a tow strap and a floating kayak, and used these items to assist with continued rescues within the subdivision.

During the course of their rescues, Small and Leverette encountered a family of five that were already in a boat. The family was contemplating using the boat to escape the rapidly rising waters. They assisted the family into the high-water rescue vehicle. The high-water rescue vehicle was full to capacity and they decided to take the flood victims to higher ground so that additional families could be rescued.

Their vehicle suddenly became inoperable. As time passed, the rapidly flowing water continued to rise, to the point that it was entering the cab of their vehicle. At that moment, there was a deep concern for the safety of the families they had just rescued. Fearing that the water may continue to rise, coupled with the fact that there were no other rescue personnel on scene, a decision was made to use the boat to get the flood victims to higher ground.

Small used a kayak as a makeshift bridge to get to the roof of an SUV, where he jumped to another vehicle, and ultimately waded through chest deep water to retrieve the boat. Small maneuvered the boat off the trailer and navigated his way to the high-water rescue vehicle. They began loading the flood victims onto the boat, while fighting fierce winds, heavy rain, and a racing current. All the flood victims were eventually removed from the high-water rescue vehicle and transported to higher ground. They continued using the boat to make multiple rescues within the subdivision throughout the morning.

“Thank you, Captain Jeremy Small and Chris Leverett, for your courageous efforts, risking your own lives to save the lives of others. Capt. Small is a shining example of what it means to be a Florida law enforcement officer, putting service over self to protect your community. Mr. Leverett also showed true courage in the face of danger volunteering to assist on this dangerous job and backed the blue by supporting law enforcement in this rescue mission,” Moody said.

“I am incredibly proud of Capt. Small, Mr. Leverett and the good Samaritan who offered his boat to carry nearly 120 people to safety as Hurricane Sally ravaged the panhandle. This story has many heroes and is a testament to the strength, resiliency and sense of community shared among the people of this great state. No matter what challenges we may face, I know Floridians can weather any storm when we come together,” the attorney general continued.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also awarded the Medal of Courage and Life Saving Award to Small, and the Civilian Service Medal to Leverett.

Sheriff David Morgan said, “The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is honored that Attorney General Moody would recognize the heroic actions of Captain Jeremy Small and Chris Leverett. Their actions responding in the midst of Hurricane Sally are only indicative of the courage of all the men and women at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.”