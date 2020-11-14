Escambia Academy Headed to AISA Class 2A Championship After Win Over Macon East

The Escambia Academy Cougars area headed to the AISA Class 2A championship game after a 54-13 win over the Macon East Cougars Friday night in Canoe.

It will be the fifth consecutive state championship game for the Cougars (9-1).

The Knights jumped out to any early 7-0 lead, but the Cougars answered on the next play from scrimmage with a 66-yard touchdown run from Landon Sims.

Tyler Ray-Cloud forced a fumble, and it was picked up by Caleb Davis for a 74-yard touchdown to put the Cougars on top 13-7. With a 39-yard TD run from Bubba Nettles, the Cougars expanded their advantage to 21-7 on their way to the win.

The Cougars will take one Chambers in the state championship game at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Photos by Andrew Garner/The Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.