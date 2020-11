ECSO Responds To Shots Fired In Century

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired incident on West Highway 4 at North Century Boulevard in Century Monday night.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located shell casings in the roadway. They were unable to locate anyone or anything that had been hit by gunfire, according to Sgt. Melanie Petersson.

No further information was released.

File photo.