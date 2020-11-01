ECSO Investigating Early Morning Shooting OnWest Roberts Road

November 1, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting on West Roberts Road at Tuttle Road.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call and discovered one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard. They also found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle sitting on West Roberts Road and shell casings in the area.

When deputies arrived, the victim was attempting to get into a friend’s car to leave, according to the ECSO. That vehicle was stopped by deputies.

The male victim in his 20s had a large sum of money in his possession and is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement, the ECSO said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital after the 2:10 a.m incident. His current condition is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Comments

2 Responses to “ECSO Investigating Early Morning Shooting OnWest Roberts Road”

  1. Bigblock345 on November 1st, 2020 7:39 pm

    Well, imagine that. 10:1 drugs are involved.

  2. ensley boy on November 1st, 2020 6:06 pm

    Maybe he can use the “large sum of money” to pay his medical bill.





