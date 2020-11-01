Century Residents Facing Garbage Rate Increase

Century residents are facing a garbage rate increase.

The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charged the town earch December to match the Consumer Price Index.

That will amount to 3.4%, or about 80 cents, per customer, according to Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather. The town traditionally passes the rate increase directly along to residents.

Century renewed a five year contract with Republic Services in July.

Residential sanitation customers in Century currently pay a monthly fee of $23.63. That’s broken down to $17.42 per residential container and $6.21 for biweekly yard waste pickup. Century does not offer recycling services. Republic charges the town $14.44 a month for each residential container, so the town retains $2.98 each. With 533 containers as of July, Century makes $1,588.34 per month that pays the town for providing customer service and billing.

The Century Town Council will consider the rate increase at their November 16 regular meeting.