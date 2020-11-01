Century Residents Facing Garbage Rate Increase

November 1, 2020

Century residents are facing a garbage rate increase.

The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charged the town earch December to match the Consumer Price Index.

That will amount to 3.4%, or about 80 cents, per customer, according to Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather. The town traditionally passes the rate increase directly along to residents.

Century renewed a five year contract with Republic Services in July.

Residential sanitation customers in Century currently pay a monthly fee of $23.63. That’s broken down to $17.42 per residential container and $6.21 for biweekly yard waste pickup. Century does not offer recycling services. Republic charges the town $14.44 a month for each residential container, so the town retains $2.98 each. With 533 containers as of July, Century makes $1,588.34 per month that pays the town for providing customer service and billing.

The Century Town Council will consider the rate increase at their November 16 regular meeting.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 