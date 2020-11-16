Cantonment Man Charged In Incident Involving Two Guns And A Window Blind

A Cantonment man was jailed after an incident involving two guns and a window blind.

Exzavier Jamal Pritchett, 24, was charged with armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal mischief.

Pritchett allegedly got into an argument with a woman at an apartment on Lake Drive in Cantonment. He approached the apartment and stuck a handgun through the window, according to an arrest report. His actions resulted in $15 in damage to the window blind.

A male resident was later threatened by Pritchett with two pistols outside the apartment, he told deputies.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a K-9 were unable to locate the weapons. Pritchett told deputies he had been smoking spice with the male resident when they became involved in an argument, but he said he never had a gun.

Pritchett remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday with bond set at $55,000.