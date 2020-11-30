Atmore Police Seeking ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect For Shooting Death Of Teen

November 30, 2020

The Atmore Police Department is searching for a suspect  they say shot and killed a local teenager as he sat in a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Rodarious Tyrig Dailey, age 22 of Atmore, is wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Atmore Police Department received a 911 call reporting that one person had been shot at 163 Harris Street. Atmore officers arrived to find the 17-year old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body area, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

The teen was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the Atmore teen was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle parked at the residence when a lone suspect entered the property. Police were told the gunman then fired into the car, striking the victim.

Anyone with information about Dailey’s whereabouts is asked to call Atmore Police at (251) 368-9141 or 911.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 