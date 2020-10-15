Woman Arrested In Connection With 2007 Escambia County Cold Case Murder

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a cold case murder from 2007.

Cheryl Burgett (pictured right), 54, is charged with accessory after the fact. She is being held on a $276,000 bond.

On July 27, 2007, the body of 42-year old Carolyn Whitney Antrim (pictured left) was found in a wooded area on Lola Lane, not far from Gulf Beach Highway and Patton Drive.

Carolyn’s mother had reported her daughter missing to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office earlier that day. She told deputies that Carolyn had not been seen since July 20, 2007. The van Carolyn was traveling in had been towed from the same area on July 21 as an abandoned vehicle. When the family retrieved the van on July 27, they noticed blood inside.

Years went by, with no arrest in the murder.

During an annual review of this case, ECSO investigator James Lee re-interviewed several people, but it was new interviews he conducted that led to Burgett’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the homicide of Carolyn Antrim is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.