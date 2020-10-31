Three New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa

There were three additional COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by the Florida Department of Health.

Two of those deaths were in Escambia County, which also had an increase of 67 cases. The number of cases increased by 27 in Santa Rosa County with one additional death.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 13,584 (+67)

Non-Florida residents: 1,360

Total deaths: 271

Long-term care facility deaths : 126 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 48 (+1)

Number of tests last day: 983

Percent positive last day: 5.3%

Percent positive last week: 4.4%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,898 (+44)

Cantonment: 994 (+7)

Century: 944 (+3)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 157 (+2)

McDavid: 75

Bellview: 19

Walnut Hill: 18

Perdido Key: 10 (+1)

Gonzalez: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,968 (+27)

Non-Florida residents: 68

Total deaths: 88

Long-term care facility deaths: 20

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 363*

Number of tests last day: 453

Percent positive last day: 5.7%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 3,007 (+9)

Gulf Breeze: 873 (+5)

Navarre: 794 (+7)

Pace: 503 (+2)

Jay: 160

Bagdad: 14

Florida cases:

Total cases: 800,216

Florida residents: 789,714

Deaths: 16,720

Hospitalizations: 49,185*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.