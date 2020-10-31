Saturday Is The Last Day For Early Voting In Escambia County
October 31, 2020
Saturday is the last day of early voting in Escambia County.
Each location below will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.:
- Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century
- Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
- Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- Mobile Hwy/Pine Forest Rd Early Voting Center, 6675 Pine Forest Rd, Suite 11
- UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway
- Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
- Main Library, 239 Spring Street
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street
- Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
Vote by mail ballots may be dropped off 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday in the secure collection box at any one of the early voting locations. Vote by mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on election day.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
