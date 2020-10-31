Saturday Is The Last Day For Early Voting In Escambia County

Saturday is the last day of early voting in Escambia County.

Each location below will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Mobile Hwy/Pine Forest Rd Early Voting Center, 6675 Pine Forest Rd, Suite 11

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Main Library, 239 Spring Street

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Vote by mail ballots may be dropped off 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday in the secure collection box at any one of the early voting locations. Vote by mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on election day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.