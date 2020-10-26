Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Highway 29

October 26, 2020


A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Friday night in Escambia County.

The 27-year old male from Pensacola was crossing North Palafox Street (Highway 29) just south of Jacquelyn Way when he was struck by a Mazda sedan traveling southbound lane of  North Palafox.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The 20-year old male driver of the Mazda was not injured.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

Written by William Reynolds 

 