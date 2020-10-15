Mild Sunny Days, Cooler Nights

October 15, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

