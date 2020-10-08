Hurricane Delta: Escambia, Santa Rosa Schools Will Be Open On Friday

As Hurricane Delta takes aim at Louisiana, Escambia and Santa Rosa county schools will be in session on Friday.

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were in the forecast cone. It has since centered on Louisiana, and forecasters say they have a high confidence in that forecast that will bring only minimal impacts locally.

“All Escambia County (FL) public schools and offices will be operating on a regular schedule for Traditional (face-to-face instruction), as well as Remote and Virtual instruction on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Current projections for Hurricane Delta indicate our area will be fortunate, receiving rain and some wind,” Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said in a written statement Thursday afternoon. “The district will continue to monitor Hurricane Delta, working along with the Emergency Operation Center (EOC), as the safety and welfare of our students and staff are paramount.”

All football games for Escambia County teams were already rescheduled for Thursday night (click for details).