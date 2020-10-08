Most Area High School Games Rescheduled For Thursday Night

All of the high school football games in the area were reschedule due to Hurricane Delta concerns, and most will be played tonight.

The Thursday night schedule is below, following a couple of notes.

Northview High School principal Mike Sherrill says Walton will only have 350 visitor tickets for sale, all the gate. So some fans may make the long trip and not be able to attend the game. The Northview JV game scheduled for Thursday at Baker has been canceled.

Pine Forest High School’s game at Crestview was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, and Washington’s game at Mobile Baker was canceled. Pine Forest and Washington have arranged to play each other.

FLORIDA

Pace at Tate, 7 p.m.

Northview at Walton, 6 p.m.

Pine Forest at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pensacola High at Gulf Breeze, 7:30 p.m.

Jay at Chipley, 7 p.m.

Catholic at Escambia, 7 p.m.

Tate Freshmen 23, Pace Freshman 22 (Wed. pm)

ALABAMA

Excel at Flomaton, 7 p.m.

Autauga Academy at Escambia Academy, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest at T.R. Miller 7 p.m.

W.S. Neal at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Williamson at Escambia County (Atmore) 6 p.m. MONDAY

Pictured: Last Saturday’s Tate at Washington game. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.