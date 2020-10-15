How Many COVID-19 Cases Have Been Reported At Your Child’s School? Here Are The Numbers.

New data from the Florida Department of Health details the number of COVID-19 cases by school across the state.

Pensacola Christian Academy has recorded the most cases in Escambia County at seven during the period September 6 to October 10. The highest number of cases in Santa Rosa County is 45 total at Pace High School, which is also the highest number at a single school in Florida.

The table at the bottom page details the number of cases per school in Escambia and Santa Rosa County and also details the numbers by totals, students and staff as of October 10.

Parents may have received phone calls about COVID-19 at other schools not on the list. Officials say that’s due to contact tracing where students or staff had contact with a known case that’s outside the school, such as a family member.

Escambia County schools with one current case each as of October 10 are:

Cordova Park Elementary

East Hill Christian

Escambia High

George Stone Technical College

Jim C. Bailey Middle

Longleaf Elementary

Santa Rosa County school with at least one current case each as of October 10 are:

Bagdad Elementary (2)

Central School

Gulf Breeze High

Gulf Breeze Middle

Jay Elementary

King Middle

Martin Luther King Middle

Navarre High (2)

Pace High (8)

Pea Ridge Elementary

S.S. Dixon Primary (6)

NorthEscambia.com graphic.