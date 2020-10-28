Here Are Hurricane Zeta Closures In Escambia County
October 28, 2020
A list of Hurricane Zeta closures in Escambia County are listed below. Check back for additional closures and any updates to items on this list.
- All Escambia County schools release an hour early on Wednesday. All after school activities are canceled for Wednesday. A decision about Thursday will be forthcoming.
- All UWF locations close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday. All courses, including online classes, are canceled. All virtual or in-person meetings are canceled.
- Pensacola State College closes at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Online classes will proceed as scheduled. In an online class is interrupted by a power outage or students are unable to attend due to some unforeseen event, students should contact their instructors to make up any missed assignments. All college activities will resume at 7:30 a.m Thursday.
- Pensacola Christian Academy dismisses one hour early on Wednesday.
- All early voting locations in Escambia County close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.
- FEMA Mobile Registration Centers in Escambia County will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
- All ECAT bus and trolley service is suspended after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Service will resume when it is deemed safe.
- West Florida Public Libraries close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- First Judicial Circuit courts in Escambia County close at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
- City of Pensacola offices and facilities closed to the public at noon Wednesday and are schedule to reopen normal business hours on Friday.
- Century town hall is closed after 1 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.
- At NAS Pensacola, only mission essential personnel are required to report for duty after 1 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. The base is in condition COR I. No evacuations are ordered.
- ECUA is collecting Wednesday routes as planned. If conditions worsen, the routes will be completed on Thursday. ECUA offices closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen Thursday.
- The Perdido Key and Johnson Beach areas of the Gulf Islands National Seashore are closed.
- All Council on Aging of West Florida clients who normally receive their meals on Thursday will receive them on Wednesday. Adult Day Care is closed all day Wednesday and Thursday.
- Escambia County offices and the Perdido Landfill are open as usual on Wednesday.
- The Escambia County Tax Collector Office closes at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Online services remain available.
