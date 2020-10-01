FDOT: Six Months To Repair Pensacola Bay Bridge

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said Thursday afternoon that it will take about six months to complete repairs to damaged areas of the Pensacola Bay Bridge, if the weather cooperates.

Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions and at the same condition as expected for new construction.

FDOT and its partners have made the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge a top priority with numerous efforts underway. The survey of the piers and topside inspections have been completed along with most of the underwater footings. Demolition is proceeding with a focus on two of the spans to allow for underwater inspection.

Skanska has ordered two additional cranes to replace existing cranes that were damaged or lost to assist in the process. Two additional subcontractors are also on-site, mobilized from as far away as Baton Rouge, to increase on-site resources with additional equipment and 40 additional personnel to expedite demolition.

Three of the Skanska’s barges remain on or under the structure and the removal of those barges will have to be done with great caution. The contractor has prioritized the removal of the barges and will work closely with FDOT to ensure the least amount of additional damage possible to the bridge in this effort. To date, the nine barges have been removed from the area including three from private property, three from the Bayou Texar region, two from Naval Air Station Pensacola and one near the Garcon Point Bridge.

The design is underway for the permanent repairs and reestablishment of four lanes of traffic on the bridge with a focus on substructure repairs which includes the piers. Durability, and ensuring there is absolutely no reduction in the bridge’s strength as a result of the repairs, remains paramount in the design plans, according to FDOT.

FDOT is assessing the final total number of the spans/piers that will ultimately need to be replaced. The contractor has already fabricated 25 beams and the piers needed to begin repairs. Skanska has also begun constructing more replacement beams and piers at its offsite yard and has reached out to other facilities to assist in production. This will allow the installation of these items to commence as soon as demolition of the damaged items are complete.

To date, FDOT divers have inspected 202 underwater footings while top side inspection teams have assessed 105 spans, 202 piers and 525 beams. The number of spans requiring full replacement remains at five and FDOT has identified an additional two that will require partial replacement. FDOT will have to replace a number of beams and is still determining the specific number needing replacement.