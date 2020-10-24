Escambia County Completes First Hurricane Debris Pass, But They Are Not Done

Escambia County completed the first substantial debris removal passl countywide on Friday.

The county began its recovery process in the wake of Hurricane Sally with curbside removal of debris for residents on September 23. Contractors expect it will take a total of 90 days to accomplish the debris removal.

As of Thursday, Escambia County has collected approximately 2,358,598 cubic yards of debris throughout the county, which equals 380 football fields with debris stacked three feet high. The map below shows where debris has been collected.

To help expedite the process, separate debris for service. Vegetative debris like tree limbs need to be separate from construction and demolition materials like drywall and carpet. Keep debris away from storm drains, low power lines, other utilities and mailboxes.