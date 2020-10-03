Employee Airlifted After Industrial Accident At McDavid Sawmill

October 3, 2020

An employee was critically injured in an industrial accident Friday night at the West Fraser Sawmill in McDavid.

The man in 20s was airlifted by ShandsCair medical helicopter to an area hospital about an hour after the initial call.

Details on the accident were not released.

Multiple Escambia Fire Rescue units, including a special operations team, were dispatched to the sawmill on Highway 29 in McDavid just before 10 p.m. The McDavid, Molino and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 