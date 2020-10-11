ECUA Is Getting Back To Recycling, Normal Collections This Week

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is getting back to a normal collection schedule this week, includin, recycling.

Recycling in Escambia County was temporarily put on hold after Hurricane Sally substantially damaged the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) at the Perdido Landfill.

“Repairs to the Material Recycling Facility have progressed well and we are resuming processing operations with a soft restart by processing recyclables collected by our ECUA sanitation crews,” ECUA Public Information Officer Nathalie Bowers said.

The MRF sustained about $800,000 in damage to the structure and equipment during Hurricane Sally, and a contractor was on site to begin repairs within a few days.

Recycling trucks will collect recycling cans this week and deliver the recyclables to the MRF to be processed. But if recycling loads are found to be too contaminated they will be disposed of in the landfill, Bowers said.

ECUA will also return to collecting yard trash and bulk waste this week — but only if the items were not debris from Hurricane Sally. Hurricane debris is being collected by FEMA contractors in Escambia County, totally separate from the services provided by ECUA.

“The yard trash crews will be directed to pick up only ‘green’ limbs and branches, that appear to be freshly cut and are within normal ECUA yard trash collection limits,” Bowers said. “Any piles of ‘brown’ limbs and branches are considered storm debris and will not be collected by ECUA crews.”

ECUA Bulk waste collection crews will resume their collections. However, the bulk waste crews will be directed not to pick up any items which appear to be storm debris. No building materials, carpet, fencing, or other storm-related debris will be collected by EUCA.

ECUA customers with questions can call their customer service at (850) 476-0480.

Pictured: Hurricane Sally damage to the ECUA Material Recycling Facility at the Perdido Landfill. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.