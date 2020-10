ECSO Looking For Missing, Endangered Molino Teen

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered Molino teen.

Logan Langmaid, 16, was last seen about 10 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Highway 196. He was wearing a black checkered shirt with black leggings. He maybe in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.