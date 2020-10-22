COVID-19 Cases In Escambia Schools: FDOH, School District Report Very Different Numbers

An Escambia County School District report shows over three times as many COVID-19 positive students, teachers and staff members than indicated by a report from the Florida Department of Health.

For the weekly period ending October 17, the Florida Department reported five COVID-19 positive cases at schools in the Escambia County School District.

According to the state report, there was one positive COVID-19 student at Bellview Middle School and one teacher each at Oakcrest Elementary and Washington High School. An “unknown” role COVID-19 case was reported at both West Florida High School and Cordova Park Elementary.

But according to an Escambia County School District reported obtained by NorthEscambia.com, there were 17 positive cases in the Escambia County School District on Friday, October 16. There were 11 positive students and six positive staff members, the report states. The district report says the 17 had a positive COVID-19 test confirmed by the Florida Department of Health or other lab test result.

The ECSD report does not specify which schools had the positive cases.

The school district also reported 301 students were excluded from school on October 16. Those are students identified by contract tracing as having potential contact with a known case, whether it be at school, among family or in the community. There were 23 staff member excluded from work for the same reason.

The FDOH report also shows one positive student the week ending October 17 at Aletheia Christian School in Escambia County, which is not a public school in the Escambia County School District.