Washington Beats Tate; Other Saturday Scores (With Photo Gallery)

September 27, 2020

The Washington Wildcats defeated the Tate Aggies 44-0 Saturday afternoon.

The first half saw the Wildcats score five touchdown on their first five possessions at Sherman Robinson Stadium, along with a safety. Washington was up 37-0 at the half, with a running clock for the remainder of the game.

The Hurricane Sally delayed game was the season opener for both Tate and Washington.

The Tate Aggies (0-1) will host the Pace Patriots (0-1) next Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium. The Washington Wildcats (1-0) will be on the road next Friday night at the Crestview Bulldogs (1-1).

For a photo gallery, click here.

Other Saturday games:

  • Escambia 24, West Florida 20
  • Pensacola Catholic 12, Pine Forest 7

For Friday night scores, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

