Friday Night Football Finals

September 26, 2020

Here are North Escambia area high school football scores:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 39, Holmes County 6 [Click for photos, story]
  • Flomaton 42, Jay 0
  • Tate at Washington (1pm Saturday)
  • West Florida at Escambia (2pm Saturday)
  • Pine Forest at Pensacola Catholic (7pm Saturday)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia County 35, Monroe County 6
  • Escambia Academy 28, Tuscaloosa Academy 13
  • Flomaton 42, Jay 0
  • W.S. Neal 44, New Brockton 25
  • UMS Wright 21, T.R. Miller 12

Pictured: In Escambia County’s only game Friday night, the Northview Chiefs defeated Holmes County 39-6. The other Escambia County teams will play Saturday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 