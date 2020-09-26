Friday Night Football Finals
September 26, 2020
Here are North Escambia area high school football scores:
FLORIDA
- Northview 39, Holmes County 6 [Click for photos, story]
- Flomaton 42, Jay 0
- Tate at Washington (1pm Saturday)
- West Florida at Escambia (2pm Saturday)
- Pine Forest at Pensacola Catholic (7pm Saturday)
ALABAMA
- Escambia County 35, Monroe County 6
- Escambia Academy 28, Tuscaloosa Academy 13
- W.S. Neal 44, New Brockton 25
- UMS Wright 21, T.R. Miller 12
Pictured: In Escambia County’s only game Friday night, the Northview Chiefs defeated Holmes County 39-6. The other Escambia County teams will play Saturday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
