Friday Night Football Finals

Here are North Escambia area high school football scores:

FLORIDA

Northview 39, Holmes County 6 [Click for photos, story]

Flomaton 42, Jay 0

Tate at Washington (1pm Saturday)

West Florida at Escambia (2pm Saturday)

Pine Forest at Pensacola Catholic (7pm Saturday)

ALABAMA

Escambia County 35, Monroe County 6

Escambia Academy 28, Tuscaloosa Academy 13

W.S. Neal 44, New Brockton 25

UMS Wright 21, T.R. Miller 12

Pictured: In Escambia County’s only game Friday night, the Northview Chiefs defeated Holmes County 39-6. The other Escambia County teams will play Saturday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.