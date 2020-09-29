USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, Rep. Matt Gaetz Talk Hurricane Sally Damage With Local Farmers

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue toured Hurricane Sally damage on Monday.

After touring farms in Baldwin County, Perdue joined Rep. Matt Gaetz at Jenkins Farm on Darney Road in Jay where they saw damage to the cotton crop and heard concerns from Northwest Florida farmers during a roundtable meeting.

“I’m inspired to come by here and see people like this who’ve been knocked down, who are willing to get back up and keep on going,” said Perdue. “We’re going to everything at USDA to help them survive and eventually thrive again.”

“Florida’s Panhandle has suffered greatly from natural disasters since 2018, especially our proud farmers and ranchers. Many of the same communities impacted by Hurricane Sally were also devastated by Hurricane Michael, for which help has been slow in coming,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said. I’m glad that Secretary Perdue saw the damage first-hand. I hope he’ll tell the President that these folks need help now, and to expand his disaster declaration to include individual assistance for all affected counties. They’ve already waited two years for Hurricane Michael aid, and as we wait for Governor DeSantis to ask for the USDA’s help, it’s not fair that North Floridians are made to wait any longer.”

Fried recently got a first hand look at the Hurricane Sally damage in North Escambia and northern Santa Rosa County while meeting with farmers in Walnut Hill and Jay.

