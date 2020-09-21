‘Almost Complete Devastation’ – Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried Hears From Local Farmers Impacted By Sally

September 21, 2020

Almost complete devastation – that’s how Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried described the damage to crops across northern Escambia County.

Sunday, Fried met with farmers in Walnut Hill and Jay about the effects of the Category 2 hurricane that left behind about 15 inches of rain across the area.

“The individual farmers we spoke to today are mostly cotton and peanut farmers,” Fried told NorthEscambia.com in a one-on-one interview at the Walnut Hill Community Center. “They are estimating by the time it is all said and done with the rain that is coming down this week, it’s going to be almost a 100% loss.”

“They have water that is still sitting on their land, and not only that, we still have water coming in. There is going to be almost complete devastation,” Fried said. “They don’t have the resources to get the crops off the land; it’s something they are going to be dealing with for a very long time.”

Fried got a close look at the devastation as she traveled through North Escambia farmland along Highway 97 in Walnut Hill and on through Bratt while enroute to Jay.

Pictured: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried talked with local farmers and had a chance to see crop devastation across northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Sunday.  NorthEscambia.com and courtesy photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 